FIRST ALERT: Round of heavy rain arrives later this weekend

Heavy rain arrives by Sunday afternoon
Heavy rain arrives by Sunday afternoon(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next cold front will usher in a round of heavy rain and storms later this weekend.

We’ll start the new year dry and warm! Temperatures Saturday once again soar through the 70s, approaching 80° for some spots inland of the Grand Strand. The clouds will be on the increase but rain chances remain slim.

Sunday will start dry ahead of the strong cold front. This cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing in a round of heavy rain and storms. Winds will turn gusty, with gusts upwards of 35 mph possible. The heavy rain will likely linger overnight Sunday and not clear until early Monday morning.

Behind the cold front, much colder air will filter in. Temperatures will be falling through the day Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s!

Much cooler weather arrives next week
Much cooler weather arrives next week(WMBF)

