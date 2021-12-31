Blue ribbons line North Myrtle Beach on anniversary of sergeant’s death

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Blue ribbons have been put up around North Myrtle Beach to remember an officer killed in the line of duty.

New Year’s Day marks the one-year anniversary of North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety Sgt. Gordon Best’s death. He was responding to a report of shots fired at Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and collided with a utility pole. He died at the scene.

Best was the first police officer that North Myrtle Beach lost in the history of its city.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Our community is devastated’: North Myrtle Beach officer dies in New Year’s Day crash

January 1st, 2021 did not kick off the way any of us expected. In the early hours that morning we were faced with the... Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Friday, December 31, 2021

“Our Department, both Fire and Police, have learned to slowly heal but we miss our Brother every day,” the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

Traci Ross, a mother of a North Myrtle Beach police officer, said she and other mothers received permission from the city to put up blue ribbons to honor Best’s memory. They put the blue ribbons up and down Main Street and also in front of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. Ross said her son worked with Best and she knew him as well.

Both of Best’s parents retired from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. He started as an intern before becoming a patrol officer in October 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.