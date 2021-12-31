Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County, N.C. teen located

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said missing 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was found
Amber Alert in Davidson County
Amber Alert in Davidson County(Davidson County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was canceled after a Davidson County teen, believed to have been abducted, was found.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not say where 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was located, or if any arrests were made.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sharpe around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies believed Sharpe was traveling in a Silver Ford Taurus toward possibly High Point.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt
Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning

Latest News

One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a...
Myrtle Beach police release photo of vehicle believed to be connected to armed robbery
Trent John Smith
Missing Pamplico man found safe, deputies say
One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt