Tips to protect mental, emotional health during the holiday season

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With all the cooking, cleaning and entertaining, it’s easy to get overwhelmed during the holiday season.

If you’re feeling stressed or anxious, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has some tips to ensure you protect your mental and emotional health going into the new year.

First up, take breaks from watching television and using social media. It’s also important to take care of your body, eat healthy well-balanced meals, exercise, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs. In addition, talk to friends and family about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Remember that it’s okay to say no, as putting too much on your plate can be overwhelming. Be thoughtful of how others are feeling during this time, and reach out to friends and family to let them know you are here for them.

For more resources, click HERE.

