Surfside Beach restaurant owner hurt in hit-and-run after serving free meals on Christmas

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas weekend ended with a not-so-good day for the owner of Good Day Cafe in Surfside Beach.

Kevin Andrews was the victim of a hit-and-run after serving free Christmas meals to those in need last Saturday.

Andrews planned to close up the restaurant for a few days around New Year’s Day, but he’s had to extend that while he recovers.

As frustrating as it is, he doesn’t want it to take away from the hundreds of Christmas meals he was able to give out while bringing the community together for the holiday.

This year marked the first time they’ve done it, and Andrews is looking to make it an annual tradition.

“We felt we’d open our doors and our hearts to those to come in for a traditional Christmas dinner and be with family - our family,” said Andrews.

One thing he’s hoping doesn’t become part of the tradition - is getting hit in a hit-and-run the next day.

“I was driving and a car decided not to stop at a stop sign and hit and ran me, caused catastrophic injuries to my car, and I got a broken hand out of the deal,” said Andrews.

He said the driver stared at him for a second before taking off.

Because of the broken hand, he wasn’t able to get the door open to get a better look at the license plate before it was out of sight.

They say no good deed goes unpunished, but Andrews says he’s not going to let this stop him from bringing his community together on Christmas.

“I don’t look at this as a bad thing,” he said. “This is just a bump in the road. I’m still high off of Christmas, and we’re going to keep showing up for this community, doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do.”

The community has certainly shown up for him since the accident.

Andrews received an outpouring of support on social media and from friends and family. One of his customers even started a GoFundMe to help with the cafe and the totaled car.

Andrews says he’ll be taking a little while to rest up and to get his affairs in order.

He’s hoping to have the cafe re-opened around Jan. 11.

