Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Protect each other:’ DHEC encourages safer New Year’s plans, SC reports over 3,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of New Year’s Eve, health officials in South Carolina are encouraging residents to make alternative plans after the state saw another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,354 confirmed cases in its latest report, released Thursday. The update comes as case numbers have continued to rise over the past week, marking the highest totals seen in the state since October.

Nine additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were also reported, bringing the total death toll in South Carolina to 12,640.

As of this week, South Carolina is also seeing nearly 40% more people testing positive for COVID-19 being hospitalized compared to the week prior, and 80% more new confirmed COVID-19 admissions at hospitals compared to last week.

“We are at a crucial moment in this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director at DHEC. “We don’t want to start 2022 with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, and we are headed in that direction.”

In a Twitter thread published Thursday afternoon, the agency said the number of positive cases will likely continue to rise in the days and weeks following New Year’s Day.

“We recognize that at this point people are numb to the data, but these stats aren’t simply numbers,” read one of the tweets. “They represent people. People who are our family members, friends and loved ones who are sick, hospitalized and dying from this disease. It’s easy to look at these big numbers from a statewide perspective. What’s not easy is being one of the people who is breathing with the help of a ventilator. Or being a loved one who is praying their family member will recover from a severe case.”

DHEC later encouraged residents to make safer plans to ring in 2022, such as meeting for virtual toasts, playing music over a video message or small-scale outdoor events.

“We need to unite as a state to protect each other. Ring in the New Year with a renewed commitment to your health and the health of others,” the agency said. “Please consider staying home for the New Year so COVID can’t impact you and the people you love.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in North Myrtle Beach slapping tail against water
Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

Latest News

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Generic image of crash scene
1 killed in wreck involving motorcycle, deer in Georgetown County
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. announces record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives reported