Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in North Myrtle Beach slapping tail against water
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
One person was entrapped and removed from the vehicle, transported to a hospital with injuries.
HCFR: 1 injured in single-car crash in Loris

Latest News

.
WMBF News at 6 Dec. 29
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
Glendale police arrest 3 people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10K each