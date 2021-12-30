Submit a Tip
Police: Suspect drives truck through Magnolia Mall in Florence, steals ATM

Officials said a suspect drove a truck through Magnolia Mall while stealing an ATM early Thursday.(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a truck drove through Magnolia Mall and stole an ATM early Thursday.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the mall shortly after 3 a.m. following reports of the incident.

Police later learned the driver of the truck drove through the front entrance, and an ATM was then loaded into the truck’s bed.

The truck then drove through the back side of the mall and exited.

Authorities also shared a photo of the vehicle in question, which appears to be a black Toyota Tundra with black and silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

