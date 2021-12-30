Police investigating incident at off-campus housing on Hwy. 544, public asked to avoid area

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an incident at off-campus housing on Highway 544 Thursday afternoon, according to an alert from Coastal Carolina University.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current until further notice.

Officials did not specify what type of incident authorities are responding to, but they say there is no threat to the university.

Conway police and the CCU police are investigating.

