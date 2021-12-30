Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying a person who may be able to help them in a suspicious fire investigation at a motel.

Officers were called on Sunday night to the Montego Inn along Ocean Boulevard for a fire in the laundry room.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted a picture of a person who they believe may have information on what led up to the fire.

Anyone who can identify the person, or anyone who may have information on the suspicious fire, is asked to call the police department at 843-918-1382 or call Detective Sweeney at 843-918-1486.

