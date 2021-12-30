Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning

Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on what led to a suspicious fire at the Montego Inn on Sunday, Dec. 26.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying a person who may be able to help them in a suspicious fire investigation at a motel.

Officers were called on Sunday night to the Montego Inn along Ocean Boulevard for a fire in the laundry room.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted a picture of a person who they believe may have information on what led up to the fire.

Anyone who can identify the person, or anyone who may have information on the suspicious fire, is asked to call the police department at 843-918-1382 or call Detective Sweeney at 843-918-1486.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in North Myrtle Beach slapping tail against water
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
One person was entrapped and removed from the vehicle, transported to a hospital with injuries.
HCFR: 1 injured in single-car crash in Loris

Latest News

Good Day Cafe owners vehicle after getting into a hit-and-run the day after serving Christmas...
Surfside Beach restaurant owner hurt in hit-and-run after serving free meals on Christmas
Deputies: 1 hurt in Marion County shooting
Maine State Police conduct a DUI checkpoint. (File)
Police, troopers increasing presence, encouraging road safety on New Year’s Eve
Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County