Pair of juveniles arrested in connection to Lake City home invasion, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a home invasion that happened in the Pee Dee.

The Lake City Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday night at the Cole Road Apartments, located on Koger Circle.

The first suspect was arrested at the scene, while the second was taken into custody Thursday, police said. The LCPD also said the second suspect will be charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the incident.

No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.