NMB Public Safety Department’s ‘Sock it to Winter’ campaign aims to help homeless youth

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department is launching its annual campaign that helps young people who are homeless, and all they need from you is a simple pair of socks.

The department is teaming up with Sea Haven for its annual “Sock it to Winter” campaign, which begins on Saturday.

Sea Haven is a runaway and homeless youth shelter that provides a number of services including emergency shelter, food, clothing, counseling, school support and medical assistance.

Throughout the month of January, the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department will be collecting brand-new pairs of socks for Sea Haven. “Many times, unfortunately, the kids come in here and they do have nothing, so we are starting over, so to be able to give them a brand-new pair of socks, is really important to them, it gives them kind of new ground to step out on again,” said Laura Von Herrman, the crisis center program director at Sea Haven.

North Myrtle Beach firefighters will be collecting the socks for the shelter.

People in the community can drop off the new socks at any of the five North Myrtle Beach fire stations.

The locations and addresses are below:

Station 1 - 1015 2nd Avenue South

Station 2 - 307 Sea Mountain Highway

Station 3 - 803 33rd Avenue South

Station 4 - 5345 Little River Neck Road

Station 5 - 4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road

Last year, 500 pairs of new socks were collected from the community.

“I think it’s awesome. We have a very giving community here and just to see those bins fill up with stuff for the kids is great,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Christopher Walden.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Aaron Asbury, who leads the campaign, said the community is the reason for the great support and calls the firefighters the middlemen for such a special cause.

“We can actually give back to those that are in need and this community has been the best in giving and supporting these causes that we do, so I know that this year is going to be better than any other year we’ve had,” Asbury said.

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department hopes to beat last year’s record.

