Horry County fireworks stores preparing for influx of New Year’s Eve customers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Business is certainly booming for fireworks stores as shoppers make their last-minute preparations for New Year’s Eve.

Michelle Turner, general manager of Phantom Fireworks, says their location just outside Myrtle Beach city limits has plenty of fireworks in stock.

She said the store will be open until 11:30 p.m. Thursday and on New Year’s Eve to serve customers before ringing in 2022.

But depending on which items you buy, Turner says you may have to reach deeper into your pockets at the register.

Around the Fourth of July, stores across the country said they were impacted by shipping delays due to container shortages.

This caused a trickle-down effect, impacting product supply for fireworks stores nationwide.

Months later, Turner says things have changed and their store has plenty of products to meet growing demand.

She also said shipping costs have increased greatly, stating some items cost more to ship out than it does to make the product.

“It’s been difficult getting the consumer the products at a reasonable rate because again everything went up with COVID,” said Turner. “Everything has gone up tremendously, and we’ve had to increase the prices which is kind of across the board for everybody I think in general for any consumer goods in the United States right now. So we’re trying to balance the cost up so it doesn’t fall strictly on our customers.”

Turner said Phantom Fireworks has been able to offer customers deals and promotions to offset price increases.

Like many stores, Turner predicts her location will only get busier from now up until New Year’s Day, due to the last-minute rush.

While inventory isn’t necessarily a problem, Turner said her store is facing other challenges. She said the store has about 15 employees to keep up with the influx of customers, compared to around 25 in years past.

For that reason, she’s asking shoppers to be patient inside the store.

“We are all working our hardest in here,” Turner said. “We’re trying to give you our best work, but unfortunately we just don’t have the numbers we have had in the past.”

WMBF News spoke to other fireworks businesses in Horry County, who also said they’re expecting large crowds between now and Saturday.

If you’re heading out to buy fireworks, you’re encouraged to confirm whether or not it’s legal for you to set them off in the area you’re celebrating. For example, the City of Myrtle Beach and the City of North Myrtle Beach have both banned setting off fireworks within city limits.

