FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues, another round of storms this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth continues into 2022 ahead of our next big drop in temperatures.

Rain chances take a break as we move into the last day of 2021. Partly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures climbing back into the mid-70s. New Year’s Eve night plans? We’ll see temperatures right around 64° as we ring in 2022.

More clouds filter in Saturday but we’ll still keep things generally rain-free. Spring-like warmth returns with temperatures approaching 80° just inland of the Grand Strand!

Temperatures remain Spring-like through Saturday (WMBF)

Our next cold front arrives Sunday, ushering in a round of showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but winds will remain gusty, stronger in any storms that develop. Winds could gust upwards of 40 mph through Sunday afternoon.

A strong cold front will bring a round of storms for Sunday (WMBF)

Behind the cold front, we bring in a BIG drop in temperatures. AFternoon highs by Monday struggle to climb out of the upper 40s.

