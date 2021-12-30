FIRST ALERT - Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter.

Near record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday, but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.

This cold front will bring a variety of changeable weather from Sunday through Monday.

WIND

The powerful cold front will create a period strong and gusty winds through the day on Sunday. Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will gust as high as 30 to 40 mph at times on Sunday. The strongest winds will likely occur from mid morning through the early afternoon. Isolated stronger gusts will be possible as rain overspreads the region. Any heavy downpour or isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 50 mph.

The cold front will produce wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times on Sunday. (WMBF)

RAIN AND STORMS

The front will be accompanied by a band of showers and occasional thunderstorms. While the risk of severe weather is not high, an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals will most likely average one quarter to one half an inch. Rain will most likely start around midday and come to an end by the late afternoon or evening.

Rain and a few storms will overspread the area Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

DRAMATIC DROP

Temperatures on Sunday will soar into the lower to middle 70s once again. However, as the cold front moves through, temperatures will suddenly drop. Temperatures may drop as much as 10 to 15 degrees in an hour as the front moves through Sunday afternoon. These temperatures will continue to drop very fast through Sunday night. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Gusty winds behind the front will drop Monday morning wind chills into the upper 20s.

A powerful cold front will produce a dramatic drop in temperatures. (WMBF)

