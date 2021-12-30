Submit a Tip
DHEC updates COVID isolation, quarantine protocols to reflect CDC guidance

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated their isolation...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated their isolation and quarantine protocols to reflect current guidance from U.S. health officials.(NBC12)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated their isolation and quarantine protocols to reflect current guidance from U.S. health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Below are key points of DHEC’s current recommendations on isolation and quarantine measures.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:

  • Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least five days.
  • If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for five more days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19:

  • If you have received the vaccine doses you’re eligible for (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5 and wear a mask around others for 10 days.
  • Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.
  • If you are not vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t gotten a booster, you need to quarantine for 5 days. We recommend you get tested on Day 5 and wear a mask around others for 5 more days.
  • If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.
  • There are contingency options specifically for workers in health care facilities when there are staffing shortages. Exposed workers who have not received the vaccine, including a booster when eligible may wear a mask for 10 days if quarantine is not feasible with maintaining patient care, so long as they test negative and have no symptoms. This should be a last resort option, however, when staffing is not available any other way.

The CDC’s move to cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans drew criticism from some medical experts amid a wintertime spike in COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with nearly 4.99 million newly reported from Dec. 20-26.

DHEC considers people who have completed their primary vaccination series, and ideally have had a booster shot if eligible, to be fully vaccinated.

