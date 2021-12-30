Deputies: 1 hurt in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in Marion County, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot inside their home near Starling Road in Mullins. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8399.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.