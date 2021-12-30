Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: 1 hurt in Marion County shooting

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in Marion County, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot inside their home near Starling Road in Mullins. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8399.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

.
NYE Celebrations: Get home safely after the clock strikes midnight
Maine State Police conduct a DUI checkpoint. (File)
Police, troopers increasing presence, encouraging road safety on New Year’s Eve
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Left to right: Curtis Moultrie and Theodore Davis
Conway police charge two in Christmas Eve robbery at Circle K