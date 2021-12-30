Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in North Myrtle Beach slapping tail against water
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
One person was entrapped and removed from the vehicle, transported to a hospital with injuries.
HCFR: 1 injured in single-car crash in Loris

Latest News

.
WMBF News at 6 Dec. 29
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated their isolation...
DHEC updates COVID isolation, quarantine protocols to reflect CDC guidance