6th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 6th earthquake has been recorded outside of Elgin.

This is the 6th earthquake recorded since Monday.

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude and happened 3 kilometers east northeast of Elgin at 7:11 a.m.

To see who all felt it, click here.

