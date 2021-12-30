6th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 6th earthquake has been recorded outside of Elgin.

This is the 6th earthquake recorded since Monday.

This is the sixth low-magnitude earthquake to occur in the area since December 27. pic.twitter.com/jURQxsqkVR — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 30, 2021

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude and happened 3 kilometers east northeast of Elgin at 7:11 a.m.

