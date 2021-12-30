1 killed in wreck involving motorcycle, deer in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed late Wednesday when a motorcycle collided with a deer in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Francis Marion Drive near Cherokee Drive.

Lee said the driver of a 2002 Yahama motorcycle was traveling west on Francis Marion Drive when they collided with the deer. The motorcycle then spilled into the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash. They were wearing a helmet, Lee said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

