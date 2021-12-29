Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
Native Sons in Myrtle Beach is helping to raise money for Drew Brophy, a former t-shirt...
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID

Latest News

storm clouds
Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Wednesday
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
The Horry County Board of Education has approved the conceptual designs for the new Whittemore...
HCS approves conceptual design for new Whittemore Park Middle School