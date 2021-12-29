Submit a Tip
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor in Las Vegas says a 57-year-old man jailed after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating to the 1980s in states including California, Texas and Nevada.

Eric Holland appeared in court Tuesday flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case. His attorney later declined to comment.

Holland is being held without bail.

He was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen truck in Las Vegas. Police say he tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody. Officers discovered human remains, including a severed head, in the truck.

“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” said Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci in court. “His head is cut off.”

Holland’s alleged victim was identified as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner says Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide.

Holland is due again in court next week. He has not been asked to enter a plea.

He had been sought since May 2019 on an arrest warrant in a 2018 case in Las Vegas accusing him of embezzlement, identity theft, issuing false checks and theft, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

