Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Wednesday

storm clouds
storm clouds(Dave Chrostowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Several southern states are at risk of tornadoes, large hail and high winds as severe storms fire up over the region.

Forecasters say that northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather in Wednesday’s storms.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the risk of severe weather on Wednesday also extends into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Forecasters say that Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi are among the cities at the highest risk for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center says in its Wednesday storm outlook that a few tornadic supercells will be possible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
Native Sons in Myrtle Beach is helping to raise money for Drew Brophy, a former t-shirt...
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID

Latest News

The Horry County Board of Education has approved the conceptual designs for the new Whittemore...
HCS approves conceptual design for new Whittemore Park Middle School
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
SC opioid overdose cases up 53%, typically spike during holiday season
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
Near record warmth again today.
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth continues ahead of BIG changes