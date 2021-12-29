Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Wednesday

(AP) - Several southern states are at risk of tornadoes, large hail and high winds as severe storms fire up over the region.

Forecasters say that northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather in Wednesday’s storms.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the risk of severe weather on Wednesday also extends into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Forecasters say that Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi are among the cities at the highest risk for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center says in its Wednesday storm outlook that a few tornadic supercells will be possible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.