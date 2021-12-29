Submit a Tip
Owner of Co Sushi opening cocktail bar in downtown Conway, ‘coastal eatery’ in Myrtle Beach

The company that owns Co Sushi in Myrtle Beach is opening two new restaurants in Horry County...
The company that owns Co Sushi in Myrtle Beach is opening two new restaurants in Horry County in January 2022. Whitaker's Bar will be located in downtown Conway.(Source: Hannah Strong Oskin/MHN)
By Hannah Strong Oskin
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

The company that owns Myrtle Beach’s Co Sushi is planning to open two new restaurants in Horry County in the coming weeks.

Whitaker’s Bar in Conway and 1229 Shine in the Market Common area will open in January, said Mary Pappas, marketing manager with CO Restaurants.

Co Sushi — located within Market Common and one of six locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina — is one of the company’s top performing restaurants, which is one of the reasons why the restaurant group decided to expand even further into the area.

“We’re just excited that Myrtle Beach is growing and we want to kind of grow with it, particularly like the Market Common neighborhood and the outlying areas like Conway,” Pappas said.

The Whitaker’s location, which is set to open in the old Bo.Co. Bistro at 1025 Third Avenue, is the second location for the restaurant group. Its other location is in Savannah. Whitaker’s is a cocktail bar and, though its Conway menu has not been finalized, it will likely have sushi-inspired small bites.

Whitaker's Bar is set to open in January 2022 on Third Avenue in Conway.
Whitaker's Bar is set to open in January 2022 on Third Avenue in Conway.(Source: Hannah Strong Oskin/MHN)

“The sort of main attraction is a craft cocktail bar,” Pappas said.

The 1229 Shine restaurant’s address is in the name — 1229 Shine Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The location will be the first of its kind for the restaurant group, and its menu will feature oysters, fried seafood and cocktails.

“Like a coastal eatery,” Pappas said.

CO Restaurants was founded about 10 years ago in Charleston and the group has restaurants in Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, Raleigh, Savannah and Charleston.

