Myrtle Beach MLK parade organizers calling on businesses to join festivities

Organizers are aiming to have 50 businesses proudly march in Myrtle Beach's historic MLK Day parade.(Source: WMBF News)
By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Organizers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Myrtle Beach are calling on businesses to claim their spot in the parade line in a few weeks.

The 2022 MLK Drum Major Parade is part of the Grand Strand Freedom Week that will celebrate the life and accomplishments of King.

It will also honor a community activist who helped to bring the parade to Myrtle Beach, Bennie Swans. Swans died in September 2020, and this will be the first year that the parade will be held without him since the 2021 parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers are aiming to have 50 businesses proudly march in the historic parade. Right now, 25 are signed up.

“Return with a bang. Have enough businesses to make it an event as we came back to celebrate after all that’s happened with the untimely death with Mr. Swans, COVID and everything that we’ve seen on our television screens. We wanted to come back and have an opportunity of hope and come back as a community and reflect on where we want to go,” said Will Williams, the parade coordinator for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Carolina African American Heritage Foundation.

In hopes of having more businesses and event participation, the parade has been moved from MLK Day, which is Monday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 15.

There is no cost for businesses to participate in the parade.

