Market Common preps for 9th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach this time Friday.

Thousands are expected to gather for the ninth annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration. They’ll be scaling the event back up quite a bit this year.

“People dress up nicely, festival mood, it’s all fun,” said Rakesh Jain, whose family is visiting from New Jersey for the holiday.

Jain says he and his family have done the whole New York City Times Square ball drop in person before.

This year, he’s looking forward to taking that whole experience to a few states farther South, where it may not be quite as hectic.

“I think being here, we’ll have the opportunity to do the things that we want during the ball drop,” said Jain.

The Jain family won’t be the only ones arriving from far away to take in the ninth annual Southern Times Square.

Market Common marketing assistant Lynn Makris says they have people coming from all around the country.

“It’s a little bit different from last year because we were in the middle of COVID and there were a lot of restrictions and apparently it rained a lot,” Makris said. “This year, we don’t have those restrictions and we’re expecting really great weather.”

The Market Common changed the way tickets were handled for the event last year to benefit businesses that may have struggled during the pandemic and were used to a larger crowd.

They’ve carried that ticket model over into this year: In order to get a ticket, you must spend $25 or more at a Market Common business this week.

You can then present the receipt from that purchase at the market common office near Crepe Creations, where they’ll hand over a ticket for the night.

Rakesh says that’ll be no problem for him because he already has plenty of receipts from his family vacation.

“While we are here, we’ve supported the local businesses and community,” said Jain. “It’s a fun place.”

Over the next couple of days, crews will start setting up for the band, the wine and beer garden, the fireworks and the ball drop, so you can expect some road closures in the area starting Friday morning.

While a lot of the pandemic policies have been lifted, there are quite a few safety policies still in place, listed below.

EVENT POLICIES

– A maximum of six (6) tickets per person/family will be distributed.

– PARKING is limited, please consider using a transportation network company or the shuttle service provided.

– FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE will be provided from the ballfields (Grand Park Athletic Complex) to The Market Common. For map, click here.

– CLEAR BAGS ONLY: NO purses, handbags, wristlets, backpacks, diaper bags of any kind other than CLEAR ones will be permitted. BEST OPTION…come with NO BAG at all for quicker entry.

– All bags and strollers are subject to search.

– PROOF of ID is required upon entry for anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages.

– NO WEAPONS any kind will be permitted.

– NO PETS, CHAIRS, BICYCLES will be permitted inside the barricades.

– NO OUTSIDE FOOD/BEVERAGES will be allowed into the event venue, except for food purchased by a Market Common restaurant

