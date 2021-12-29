Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Market Common preps for 9th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration

New Year's Eve Market Commons
New Year's Eve Market Commons(WMBF)
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach this time Friday.

Thousands are expected to gather for the ninth annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration. They’ll be scaling the event back up quite a bit this year.

“People dress up nicely, festival mood, it’s all fun,” said Rakesh Jain, whose family is visiting from New Jersey for the holiday.

Jain says he and his family have done the whole New York City Times Square ball drop in person before.

This year, he’s looking forward to taking that whole experience to a few states farther South, where it may not be quite as hectic.

“I think being here, we’ll have the opportunity to do the things that we want during the ball drop,” said Jain.

The Jain family won’t be the only ones arriving from far away to take in the ninth annual Southern Times Square.

Market Common marketing assistant Lynn Makris says they have people coming from all around the country.

“It’s a little bit different from last year because we were in the middle of COVID and there were a lot of restrictions and apparently it rained a lot,” Makris said. “This year, we don’t have those restrictions and we’re expecting really great weather.”

The Market Common changed the way tickets were handled for the event last year to benefit businesses that may have struggled during the pandemic and were used to a larger crowd.

They’ve carried that ticket model over into this year: In order to get a ticket, you must spend $25 or more at a Market Common business this week.

You can then present the receipt from that purchase at the market common office near Crepe Creations, where they’ll hand over a ticket for the night.

Rakesh says that’ll be no problem for him because he already has plenty of receipts from his family vacation.

“While we are here, we’ve supported the local businesses and community,” said Jain. “It’s a fun place.”

Over the next couple of days, crews will start setting up for the band, the wine and beer garden, the fireworks and the ball drop, so you can expect some road closures in the area starting Friday morning.

While a lot of the pandemic policies have been lifted, there are quite a few safety policies still in place, listed below.

EVENT POLICIES

– A maximum of six (6) tickets per person/family will be distributed.

– PARKING is limited, please consider using a transportation network company or the shuttle service provided.

FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE will be provided from the ballfields (Grand Park Athletic Complex) to The Market Common. For map, click here.

– CLEAR BAGS ONLY: NO purses, handbags, wristlets, backpacks, diaper bags of any kind other than CLEAR ones will be permitted. BEST OPTION…come with NO BAG at all for quicker entry.

– All bags and strollers are subject to search.

– PROOF of ID is required upon entry for anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages.

– NO WEAPONS any kind will be permitted.

– NO PETS, CHAIRS, BICYCLES will be permitted inside the barricades.

– NO OUTSIDE FOOD/BEVERAGES will be allowed into the event venue, except for food purchased by a Market Common restaurant

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Police say a donation box meant to help animals at the St. Frances Animal Center was stolen...
‘Pretty disheartening’: Donation box meant for St. Frances Animal Center stolen days before Christmas
Native Sons in Myrtle Beach is helping to raise money for Drew Brophy, a former t-shirt...
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID

Latest News

As part of its budget request to lawmakers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the South Carolina...
SC Department of Education looks to raise teacher, bus driver salaries amid shortage
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least January
The state typically averages up to 20 quakes annually, according to the South Carolina...
South Carolina had more earthquakes than normal in 2021, but experts aren’t concerned
Characters in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. CREDIT: Walt Disney World
After almost 2 years, water park reopens at Disney World