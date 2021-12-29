Juvenile with medical condition, learning disability reported missing in Florence
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are searching for a missing juvenile.
According to Florence police, Xay-Veon Mouzon was last seen on Dec. 19 near the 300 block of Royal Street. He was wearing black jogging pants and a dark colored shirt.
Police said Mouzon has a medical condition and a learning disability.
Anyone with information on Mouzon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tscott@cityofflorence.com.
