HCS approves conceptual design for new Whittemore Park Middle School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education has approved the conceptual designs for the new Whittemore Park Middle School.

The school district shared a photo rendering of the new school on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The 145,000-square-foot facility will sit on 39 acres of land and will be located on El Bethel Road in Conway, according to HCS. The school district has set a $58 million budget for the project.

The new building, officials said, will have a capacity for 1,050 students.

Construction is set to begin in the fall/winter of 2022, with an opening slated for the 2024/2025 school year.

