FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return Thursday, more expected into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A series of cold fronts will usher in two rounds of storms through the weekend.

Shower chances begin to increase overnight with scattered downpours expected into Thursday morning. Mainly cloudy skies prevail through the day as temperatures climb back into the mid-70s. We expect a few more showers and storms to develop into the afternoon hours, potentially lingering through sunset. Widespread severe weather is not expected but gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop.

Showers and storms possible Thursday (WMBF)

Friday and Saturday return to our drier forecast with near-record warmth continuing. Temperatures continue to push close to 80° for areas just inland of the Grand Strand.

Sunday brings the next cold with more showers and storms expected through the afternoon and evening. Once again, a few stronger storms are possible with strong, damaging wind gusts the main threat.

Get the jackets ready, we turn much colder into next week! afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s by Monday.

Get ready for a big drop next week! (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.