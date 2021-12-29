Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An earthquake shook the ground Wednesday morning in northern Kershaw County, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS registering at 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered near Elgin, SC. The quake occurred at 4:12 this morning (12-29-21). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/K81FzaCWwy pic.twitter.com/9GK2zfJQF3 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 29, 2021

READ MORE: South Carolina had more earthquakes than normal in 2021, but experts aren’t concerned

The state typically averages up to 20 quakes annually, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Wednesday morning’s quake brings the state’s total in 2021 to 28 with a few days left in the year. Most of them, 18, have occurred just in the last three months.

Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7. The first quake Monday came at 2:18 p.m. The USGS reported the last quake of the day at 10:03 p.m.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

