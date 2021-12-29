Submit a Tip
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An earthquake shook the ground Wednesday morning in northern Kershaw County, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

READ MORE: South Carolina had more earthquakes than normal in 2021, but experts aren’t concerned

The state typically averages up to 20 quakes annually, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Wednesday morning’s quake brings the state’s total in 2021 to 28 with a few days left in the year. Most of them, 18, have occurred just in the last three months.

Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7. The first quake Monday came at 2:18 p.m. The USGS reported the last quake of the day at 10:03 p.m.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

