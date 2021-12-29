20 years later: Horry County Sheriff’s Office remembers lieutenant killed while saving woman’s life
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It has been a tough week for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, a funeral was held for Deputy Kent Gause who died last week at his home and on Wednesday the sheriff’s office remembered one of their own who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
On Dec. 29, 2001, Lt. Randy Gerald was driving home after his shift, in his uniform, when he saw what he thought was a crash along Highway 701 North. Gerald pulled into a parking lot where he saw a man, later identified as Boyd Meekins, with a gun arguing with a woman.
Meekins approached Gerald’s vehicle and shot and killed the lieutenant. He then fired several shots at the woman as she drove away in another car.
Meekins was arrested 24 hours later after a massive manhunt. He is currently serving a life sentence for Gerald’s death.
To honor Gerald, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of those talking about Gerald and the legacy he left behind.
“He was just one of those individuals that really believed in giving people a second chance, so he had a lot of compassion,” said Capt. Susan Safford.
The tower had J. Reuben Long Detention Center has been named in honor of Gerald.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.