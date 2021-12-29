Horry County coroner identifies victims in deadly Christmas Day crash

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County coroner has released the names of two people killed in a deadly crash on Christmas Day in the Longs area.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said 38-year-old Tirrell Gore and 20-year-old Dymond Gibson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. Christmas on Pine Needle Drive near Monterrey Drive.

Troopers say the first vehicle, a 2009 Nissan Altima, was driving south when it ran over the center line and hit a second vehicle head-on, a 2017 Nissan Altima. The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the second vehicle was also killed. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what their condition is at this time.

None of the drivers or passengers within either car were wearing seatbelts, according to SCHP.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.