1 injured in single-car crash in Loris, lanes closed at 5680 Red Bluff Rd.

One person was entrapped and removed from the vehicle, transported to a hospital with injuries.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says one person has been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a single-car crash in the area of 5580 Red Bluff Rd. Tuesday night.

According to HCFR, EMTs were dispatched to the area at 8:07 p.m.

One person was entrapped and removed from the vehicle, transported to a hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

