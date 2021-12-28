Submit a Tip
Winter Car Care Tips from Advance Auto Parts

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (RELEASE) -Advance Auto Parts shared five Winter Car Care Tips.

Our #1 tip: Get your battery tested!

• We recommend getting your battery tested annually. As we all know, it can get cold in the Myrtle Beach area, and the excessive cold weather can drain your battery.

• We’ve seen that in newer vehicles, the life expectancy of batteries can really fluctuate. So, we encourage everyone to come by for a free battery test. And if you need a new one, you can grab one of our DieHardbatteries.

The #2 tip: Check your wiper blades!

• Wiper blades are prone to tearing during the winter when you’re using them to try to get the ice off your windshield. Don’t do this!

• Instead, we recommend either grabbing an ice scraper or using a windshield de-icer spray.

• Ice scrapers or de-icer can really come in handy as well when your wiper blade is frozen to your windshield.

• Of course, if you need to replace your wipers, we have free installation available at Advance.

Tip #3: Check your exterior lights.

• It’s darker much longer in the winter, so we encourage everyone to check your headlights and taillights to make sure you don’t have any bulbs out. These are generally a quick fix and of course we have them available here at Advance. You can even order them online for curbside pickup or free same-day delivery to your house!

Tip #4: Proper tire pressures.

• Make sure your tire pressures are set to the manufacturer’s recommendation. Cold temperatures cause tire pressure to dip. At the same time, if your tires are overinflated, you won’t get the optimal traction on the slick and snowy roads.

