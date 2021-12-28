Submit a Tip
WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

