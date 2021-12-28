Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports.(Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle last week.

Investigators say when the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed.

Police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Thompson after an hours-long standoff.

It’s not immediately known if Thompson has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas
Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.
2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash
Local business gives back to the community- a Christmas meal
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Cars drive through on the final night of Conway's Celebration of Lights.
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes busy season after getting nearly 25,000 into the Christmas spirit

Latest News

.
41st annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach, honors former mayor
.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
When the state Senate and House of Representatives return to Columbia in two weeks for their...
How South Carolina may spend $2.5B in pandemic relief money
A third earthquake rocks the Midlands