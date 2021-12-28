Submit a Tip
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in Florence; investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A person died on Monday night after being hit by a car in Florence, according to police.

Officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the accident around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of North McQueen Street.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released yet by the coroner’s office.

Authorities added that the driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed in the case.

The crash is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

