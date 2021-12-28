Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks call record in 2021; responds to over 74,000 calls

Horry County Fire Rescue
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews had a busy 2021.

With just a few days left in the year, HCFR spokesman Tony Casey revealed that so far, the agency has run 74,030 calls in 2021.

It breaks the record that was set in 2020, where HCFR crews responded to 63,620 calls. In 2019, crews were dispatched to 63,360 calls.

Casey said between 86-87% of the calls are medical-related while 13-14% are fire calls.

The $738 million budget for fiscal year 2022 will help HCFR add new positions to help with the response to the increase in calls.

The budget added nearly 200 new jobs to public safety divisions in Horry County, including 110 new positions with HCFR, 43 new positions in the Horry County Police Department and 20 telecommunicators with E911.

