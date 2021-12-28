Georgetown County deputies warn of scam caller impersonating law enforcement

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam caller who is pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

According to deputies, the scammer called a resident Monday and claimed to be “Sergeant Thackerson” with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller demanded to speak to the resident’s wife, and when told she was not available, threatened to put the couple on a noncompliance list,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the deputies, there is not a “Sergeant Thackerson” employed at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the phone number used was from the Bennettsville area, adding the scammer is likely the same person who called another resident just before the holidays from a number tracing back to the Summerville area.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, please call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

