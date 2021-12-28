Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County deputies warn of scam caller impersonating law enforcement

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam caller who is pretending...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam caller who is pretending to be a law enforcement officer.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam caller who is pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

According to deputies, the scammer called a resident Monday and claimed to be “Sergeant Thackerson” with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller demanded to speak to the resident’s wife, and when told she was not available, threatened to put the couple on a noncompliance list,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the deputies, there is not a “Sergeant Thackerson” employed at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the phone number used was from the Bennettsville area, adding the scammer is likely the same person who called another resident just before the holidays from a number tracing back to the Summerville area.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, please call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A third earthquake rocks the Midlands
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Police say a donation box meant to help animals at the St. Frances Animal Center was stolen...
‘Pretty disheartening’: Donation box meant for St. Frances Animal Center stolen days before Christmas
Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
.
41st annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach, honors former mayor
Dec. 28, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
Near record warmth continues.
FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather continues before strong cold front arrives