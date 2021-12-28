Submit a Tip
Funeral services held for veteran Horry County sheriff’s deputy

Deputy Kent Gause
Deputy Kent Gause(Source: HCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Family, loved ones and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office community honored a man who gave over three decades of his life to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office announced last week that Deputy Kent Gause died on Dec. 20 at his home. Gause had over 35 years of law enforcement experience and worked as a transport deputy.

Gause worked with the Atlantic Beach and Myrtle Beach police departments before transitioning to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also an ordained minister at Cedar Branch Baptist Church.

“Safety, Justice, and Integrity were the foundational stones of his career and his life. His multifaceted life allowed him to be Deputy Gause, Reverend Gause and much more to his family and community,” his obituary states.

His funeral service was held Tuesday afternoon at his alma mater, Myrtle Beach High School, “where he demonstrated athletic and academic excellence,” according to his obituary.

His burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pine Island Community Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

