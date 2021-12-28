Funeral services announced for Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt racing family who died on Christmas Day at the age of 91.

According to Whitley’s Funeral Home, a celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1785 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancING.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those who can’t attend.

Martha Earnhardt lived in Kannapolis and was the wife of Ralph and mother of Dale Sr., Danny, Randy, Cathy and Kaye.

Two of her grandchildren, Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced her passing.

Related: Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

“Martha was a very caring and Godly woman that lived a full Christian life. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all her family and also a mother figure to a lot of other family members throughout her lifetime,” her obituary read.

Earnhardt was active in the racing community and the Kannapolis community. She has spoken to area children about the importance of reading and was named the grand marshal of the Kannapolis Christmas parade in 2017.

Her death came two weeks after the death of her son, Danny, who passed away at his Mooresville home at the age of 66.

Related: Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.