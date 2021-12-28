FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth continues, tracking storm threat this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather fans rejoice, more Spring-like temperatures arrive this week!

Afternoon highs continue to run nearly 20° above average this week. Temperatures will quickly climb through the middle 70s each afternoon through Friday. Some inland areas could approach 80° by the end of the week.

More clouds will arrive this week but rain chances remain slim. At best, we may see a couple of downpours Thursday but most areas remain dry through the remainder of 2021.

New Year’s Eve plans? Plan on more warmth with temperatures hovering around 63° as we ring in 2022. Bigger changes will arrive later in the weekend as the next cold front arrives.

This cold front will usher in a round of showers and storms for Sunday. The timing of the storms remains uncertain, but at this point, we’re favoring Sunday afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, we can’t rule out a strong storm or two. The main threats would be strong, damaging wind gusts.

Behind the cold front, expect a BIG drop in temperatures for early next week! Afternoon highs next week struggle to climb above 50°.

A round of showers and storms is expected Sunday (WMBF)

