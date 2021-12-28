Submit a Tip
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded

Larry Demery
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The decision to grant parole to one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been rescinded.

In August 2020, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it had granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he would be released on Aug. 6, 2023. In June 2021, the commission stated that Demery’s release date would be pushed back to Aug. 6, 2024.

But the commission reversed course Tuesday when it announced that Demery’s parole agreement has been terminated effective immediately. No reason was given in the commission’s news release Tuesday.

Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.

James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.

Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.

Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.

The commission stated Tuesday that Demery’s case will be reviewed for parole in December 2023.

