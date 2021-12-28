Conway police charge two in Christmas Eve robbery at Circle K

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged in connection to a Christmas Eve robbery at a Conway gas station.

City of Conway spokesperson June Wood identified the suspects as 44-year-old Curtis Moultrie and 60-year-old Theodore Davis.

The incident happened at the Circle K at 1700 Church Street on the morning of Dec. 24, according to Conway police.

Police said a man entered the gas station and demanded money.

Moultrie and Davis were taken into custody the same day of the incident.

Moultrie is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shoplifting. Davis is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

