Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police charge two in Christmas Eve robbery at Circle K

Left to right: Curtis Moultrie and Theodore Davis
Left to right: Curtis Moultrie and Theodore Davis(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged in connection to a Christmas Eve robbery at a Conway gas station.

City of Conway spokesperson June Wood identified the suspects as 44-year-old Curtis Moultrie and 60-year-old Theodore Davis.

The incident happened at the Circle K at 1700 Church Street on the morning of Dec. 24, according to Conway police.

Police said a man entered the gas station and demanded money.

Moultrie and Davis were taken into custody the same day of the incident.

Moultrie is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shoplifting. Davis is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Police say a donation box meant to help animals at the St. Frances Animal Center was stolen...
‘Pretty disheartening’: Donation box meant for St. Frances Animal Center stolen days before Christmas
Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas

Latest News

.
41st annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach, honors former mayor
.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks call record in 2021; responds to over 74,000 calls
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands