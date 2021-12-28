Submit a Tip
Civil rights groups sue over South Carolina redistricting map proposal

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and the ACLU, and focuses on the state’s House district map...
The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and the ACLU, and focuses on the state’s House district map proposal.(Mary Green)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Civil rights groups are challenging the state’s redistricting map proposal claiming it discriminates against black communities.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and the ACLU, and focuses on the state’s House district map proposal. The redistricting process determines who represents you on Capitol Hill and happens every year the census is completed.

The House plan would keep North Charleston in Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn’s district separated from the rest of Charleston County in Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s district, as it currently is.

The same groups filed a federal lawsuit back in October challenging the delay in drawing new redistricting maps. This new filing includes the state House district maps.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

