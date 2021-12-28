Bojangles: Free tea to winning state of Bowl Game in Charlotte

Submit a Tip
Fans on the winning end of the Tar Heels v. Gamecocks matchup can celebrate with free Legendary Iced Tea ®
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Raising the stakes of the bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks, Bojangles is offering free Legendary Iced Tea to all fans in the winning state.

If the Tar Heels are victorious, all participating restaurants in North Carolina will take part in the deal.

If the Gamecocks win, all participating restaurants in South Carolina will do so.

The day after the game, on Dec. 31, customers can go to any Bojangles restaurant in the state that wins and ask for their complimentary cup of Legendary Iced Tea.

“The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it’s free and enjoyed after a big win,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “We’re excited to have the battle of the states with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels in our hometown for a big bowl game and can’t wait to celebrate with the winning state!”

The home of chicken, biscuits and sweet tea has been a longtime partner with both UNC and UofSC athletic teams and students, including signing numerous student-athletes to Team Bojangles from both universities through NIL deals earlier this year.

More information is available at Bojangles.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

