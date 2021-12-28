Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Submit a Tip
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

