2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an apartment complex in North Charleston Monday night.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an apartment complex in North Charleston Monday night.

It happened at the Filbin Creek apartments off of Sumner Avenue.

North Charleston police say two males were found dead at the apartments and the cause of death has not been determined. North Charleston police detectives and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said police did not have any details on a possible suspect.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

