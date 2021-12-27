Submit a Tip
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a special Christmas for one South Carolina lottery player.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Summerville for the Saturday, Dec. 25 drawing.

Officials said the winner purchased the ticket at the Refuel #48 on Brighton Park Boulevard.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win $1 million.

The wining Powerball numbers for the Christmas Day drawing were:

27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 - Powerball 2.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $416 million.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

